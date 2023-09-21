Oparanozie Advocates Better Pay in Women’s Football

Former Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie has emphasized the importance of fair compensation for players in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to encourage girls to pursue football careers.
In her recent remarks after retiring from both the national team and club football, Oparanozie highlighted the significance of improving player welfare to raise the standard of the women’s league.
She also called on football administrators to continue organizing grassroots championships across Nigeria to identify and nurture more female talent.
“Clubs in the Nigeria Women’s league have to pay players attractive wages to sustain their career while playing football,” said Oparanozie.
“When players are paid well and not owed salaries, it will bring out the best in them. If a player has good welfare package while playing football, she does not have to be worried of any external problems. She will concentrate 100 percent on the game.”