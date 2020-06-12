Opabunmi Urges Super Eagles Coaches to Blood More Young Players

Former Nigerian Striker Femi Opabunmi says more youngsters should be handed the chance to play for the Super Eagles and on the biggest stage.

Opabunmi became the youngest Nigerian to feature in a FIFA World Cup match when he was handed a starter’s shirt in the group game against England at the FIFA 2002 World Cup.

The youngster had nine months earlier inspired Nigeria to the final of the FIFA U17 World Cup, he would only earn two more senior caps after the 2002 World Cup.

In a chat with footballlive, the former 3SC striker said modern football has blooded younger players that have shown to be good when handed such opportunities and this is already a practice in Europe where exceptional youngsters are handed the chance to impress at the big stage.

“Yes why not if they are exceptional players why not? You can see the likes of all these European countries who encourage young players,” said Opabunmi.

“Look at France now with Mbappe, he was exceptional at the last world cup in Russia why not? When they see that you’re exceptional at the U17 why not, they should give them chance.”