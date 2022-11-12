Onyemaechi Who? The numbers behind Peseiro latest Super Eagles invitee

Adebanjo
The invitation of Bruno Onyemaechi for Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal in Lisbon may not have come as a shock for some, but could there more behind Jose Peseiro’s decision?

Onyemaechi, born in Owerri, South-East Nigeria, is a 23 year-old versatile defender on loan at Boavista.

He joined the club from CD Feirense, a team that had at one time also paid for the services of midfield star Peter Etebo.

While his contract at Feirense runs until 2024, the CB is courting serious interests at Boavista for a permanent deal.

Per Portuguese reporter Pedro Sepúlveda, Boavista are willing to pay upwards of €800, 000 for the Nigerian.

Tactically, Onyemaechi is left-footed, but can also play on the right side of defence.

However he was drafted by Peseiro to replace FC Porto LB, Zaidu Sanusi who has struggled to shake off a minor injury suffered recently.

More strategically, Nigeria’s friendly in Lisbon afforded the Super Eagles coach ample time to scout players in Europe and the DF who plys his trade in the Primeira Liga seemed reasonable.

FL gathered the youngster could be on the verge of a switch in next summer’s transfer window, in addition, he’s contracted to the same Football Agency that serves as intermediary for 62 year-old Peseiro.

TGC, a Porto based Football Agency, also have four other, budding Nigerians on their books – all under the age of 25.

It’s uncertain if the Onyemaechi will get minutes on his debut invite at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, and, though he has made 12 appearances – with no goal or assist – in all competitions for Boavista, it begs the question if Bruno Onyedika has done enough to get a Super Eagles invite.

