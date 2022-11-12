Onyemaechi Who? The numbers behind Peseiro latest Super Eagles invitee

The invitation of Bruno Onyemaechi for Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal in Lisbon may not have come as a shock for some, but could there more behind Jose Peseiro’s decision?
Onyemaechi, born in Owerri, South-East Nigeria, is a 23 year-old versatile defender on loan at Boavista.
He joined the club from CD Feirense, a team that had at one time also paid for the services of midfield star Peter Etebo.
While his contract at Feirense runs until 2024, the CB is courting serious interests at Boavista for a permanent deal.
Per Portuguese reporter Pedro Sepúlveda, Boavista are willing to pay upwards of €800, 000 for the Nigerian.
