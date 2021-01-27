Onyekuru’s Galatasaray remembers Kobe Bryant

On Tuesday, Galatasaray paid tribute to former NBA global icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant, who associated much with football and celebrated the Istanbul Club, wore the famous Galatasaray home colors during a visit to Turkey in 2011.

He even had a kick about with some of the Gala players in a penalty shoot out.

In a social media post, dedicated to the one year remembrance since his passing, Galatasaray tweeted: You will be remembered with good memories… R.I.P. Kobe!

In January 26, 2020 a helicopter carrying the 5-time NBA Champion, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed and was engulfed in fire, killing all the occupants.

The tragedy caught global attention and threw the World of sports into mourning.

Galatasaray are just one of the many sports successful teams outside of Basketball that Bryant aligned his interests with.

Last season after the league resumed from a forced Coronavirus break, as was the norm in most Arena, Galatasaray put cutout of fans in the stands, including one of Kobe Bryant’s.

Today, it breaks our hearts to remember one of the fondest memories in our club history. But we will always be grateful and honored to have one of the legends of sports history as our guest and supporter. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/rNPtqgkKcO — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) February 24, 2020

This season the 22-time Super Lig champions are chasing the title and are bolstering their squad in the January Transfer window.

They recently signed Nigerian attacking Midfielder, Henry Onyekuru on loan from AS Monaco.

🏠 Welcome home Henry Onyekuru! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/XiRp8lRCVp — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) January 25, 2021

Onyekuru returned to the Türk Telekom Stadium for a third loan spell (2018-19 and 2020).