Onyekuru revels in Galatasaray comfortable win at Kasimpasa

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru is delighted with Galatasaray’s impressive 3-0 away win against Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

Onyekuru,who joined the Lions on loan from Monaco last month, started the game on the bench and took the place of Emre Akbaba in the 65th minute.

He had a decent outing at the RecepTayyipErdoğan Stadium, making four key passes, three shots and completing one dribble.

Goals from Yassine Meriah and AdemBuyuk gave FathiTerim’s men maximum points in the encounter.

Following the game, Onyekuru took to social media to express his excitement at the victory.

“Significant win, significant three points, keep winning,” he tweeted after the game.

The victory saw Galatasaray maintain their fifth spot in the league table with 39 points, and are three points behind table-toppers Sivasspor.

Onyekuru will hope to feature prominently for Galatasaray when they face Alanyaspor in a Turkish Cup tie on Wednesday.