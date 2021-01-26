Onyekuru rejected lucrative contract from other clubs to join Galatasaray – Cengiz

Galatasaray President, Mustafa Cengiz says new signing, Henry Onyekuru rejected offers from other clubs to join them.

Galatasaray captured the 23 year-old on loan from Monaco with the option of permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Nigerian international was unveiled on Monday and was presented with the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.

While answering questions on why the club decided to bring Nigerian striker back for a third time Cengiz said, the player’s desire to comeback made the negotiations much easier.

He stressed that Onyekuru received better offers from other club, but he insisted on joining Galatasaray due to the love and affection for the club.

“You know, someone said that he is the son of the house. Vallahi is the son of the house, Onyekuru. For the third time, despite the fact that there are many teams that wanted him and it was very costly to the club he came to, Onyekuru insisted on us.

” He turned and did not even look at the other team’s offers to Turkey or abroad. In this context, we thank him very much for his feelings of ownership, belonging and loyalty. This is a stance. He did not prefer money. He preferred his love and affection,” he told the club’s official website.

Onyekuru is now expected to make his third debut when Gala face Gaziantep on Sunday Friday.