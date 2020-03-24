Onyekuru reacts to Galatasary coach tested positive to Covid19

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has sent a get well message to his Galatasary head coach Fatih Terim over his battle with the Covid 19.

It was understood Fatih Terim tested positive to coronavirus disease and been in self isolation ever since.

Fatih Terim became the first coach to have contacted the virus in Turkey , but Onyekuru is optimistic his coach will come out of the current situation.

The striker who is on loan at the club for the second time took to his social media handle to show support for his coach.

“Get well soon coach. You are a true warrior and I know you will be back in no time! This is bigger than football and we must all stay safe and listen to advice. #StayAtHome @fatihterim 😭🙏🏾 ” the Nigerian international wrote .

Onyekuru enjoyed his best season in Europe under the embattled coach last season, when he scored 17 goals in all competitions to help Galatasary to the league title and the Turkish cup.