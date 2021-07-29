Onyekuru on the verge of permanent move from AS Monaco

AS Monaco will consider a permanent transfer deal for their Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru to Fenerbahce in the current transfer window.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, his third spell at the club and could go on to play for their eternal rivals.

According to reports Fenerbahce are closing on a deal for the Nigeria international who scored 20 goals in 55 league appearances in his time at Galatasaray.

Turkish news outlet MILIGAZETE, reports the Canaries have tabled €4 million for Onyekuru, but, personal terms are yet to be agreed with the player.