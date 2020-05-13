Onyekuru on the Radar of Greek Giants Olympiakos

Greek giants Olympiakos have expressed interest in signing Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru in the summer.

According to reports in the Greek media, Olympiakos are already making plans for next season and are keen on adding the 22-year-old to their squad.

Onyekuru, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Monaco, has experienced some resuscitation at the Turks Telekom Arena after failing to establish himself in France.

He made seven appearances registering a goal and an assist before the league was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lions have expressed desires for another loan deal but Monaco want to offload the Nigerian and will only consider offers for a permanent sale.

Onyekuru still has four years left on his current contract with the Ligue Un side, but has returned to training with Galatasaray ahead of the return of the 2019-20 season.

Blessed to be healthy enough to be back in training. I pray you are all staying safe and we aim to be back in action ASAP! 🙏🏾⚡️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRQ4saRjP3 — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) May 12, 2020

The former Everton star has eleven caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles team that clinched bronze at the last AFCON in Egypt.