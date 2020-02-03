Onyekuru marks Galatasaray Return with Assist in Comfortable Win over Kayserispor

Super Eagles winger, Henry Onyekuru has expressed delight after making his debut – his second stint at Galatasaray – as the Turkish League champions 4-1 triumph over Kayserispor at the Turk Telekom Stadium on Sunday.

Onyekuru returned to training last week after overcoming a long battle with malaria that has kept him out of action.

The former Everton player was named among the substitutes, he came on in the 83rd minute and provided an assist for Algerian Sofiane Feghouli to make it four for Galatasaray.

After the game, Onyekuru took to his social media handle to express his thanks to fans.

‘Felt great to comeback in front of the home fans! The atmosphere was amazing as always! Happy that we got the 3 points and I could contribute with an assist! #GlorytoGod #BackinBusiness 🤙🏾💛❤.’

The 22-year-old is hoping to replicate the form that saw him help the Red and Yellow win the Turkish Super Lig in 2018, scoring 14 goals in 31 Super League matches.

Moses gets off to Winning Start on Serie A Debut

Nigerian Winger Victor Moses made his league debut for Inter Milan in their Sunday’s clash away to Udinese.

After making his loan switch from English side Chelsea in January, Moses appeared as a second half substitute in Coppa Italia game against Cagliari last week.

The match against Cagliari was his first start for the Club and the 2013 AFCON winner delivered an encouraging performances all through.

It ended 2-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri, thanks to two second half goals from former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Moses’ compatriot William Troost-Ekong was missing in action for Udinese.

The Super Eagles vice captain failed to recover from the ankle injury he sustained last week and was listed among the substitutes.