Onyekuru major doubt for Galatasaray crunch game against Besiktas

Galatasaray are working round the clock to get Henry Onyekuru match fit in time for a potential title-deciding face-off against Besiktas this weekend.

April was a difficult month for Onyekuru who lost his mother, suffered a hamstring problem and has missed four consecutive games.

The winger’s last game for the Yellow-Reds was in the 3-1 away win against at Goztepe.

Ahead of the clash against Besiktas, Saturday, Galatasaray sits third on the SuperLig table, six points behind their fierce rivals.

Onyekuru returned to training on Monday, but practiced away from the rest of the group.

He is considered a major doubt for the match as well as fellow Nigerian Valentine Ozornwafor.