Onyekuru Impresses Against Besiktas as Super Lig Continue Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru continued his impressive run of game games as he featured for his Turkish side Galatasaray against Besiktas on Sunday.

Onyekuru, who is on loan from French side Monaco, was handed another opportunity by Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim to partner Radamel Falcao in the attack.

However both striker failed to found the back of the net, as Besiktas held on to leave the Telkom Arena with a point.

Onyekuru was omitted from Super Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr’s 24 man squad for the 2021 African cup of nations qualifiers with Sierra Leone.

The winger has been enjoying game time since his recovery from a slight deep in form.

On Sunday he played 87 minutes and was a thorn in the side of the Besiktas defence, missing only a goal to crown his performance.

Galatasaray SK however remain third on the Turkish super Lig table, just three points behind joint leaders Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir after 26 matches.