Onyekuru Eager to See Galatasaray Return to Winning Ways

Henry Onyekuru says Galatasaray are not giving up hope of retaining the league title, despite slipping to fourth on the table.

Galatasaray were pegged back in the title race following their 3-3 draw with Gaziantep at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium on Sunday.

Onyekuru and his mates were cruising 3 – 1 before a late fight back form Gaziantep to level the game at 3 all.

Onyekuru told the club’s official website that they were let down by some of decisions of the referee, but they will continue to fight until the end.

“We are Galatasaray. Galatasaray fight until the last minute carries this spirit and reflects on the field. I hope, this will not happen in the match we will play next week, but it was the same this past week. I hope we won’t experience this next week.

“As Galatasaray football players, we have to fight until the last second. Of course, we can say that it has become difficult due to the difference in points opened, but Galatasaray does not give up in the spirit, we will continue to fight in the same spirit.”

Galatasaray are in fourth position with 51 points from 28 games, eight adrift leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.