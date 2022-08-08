Onyekuru continues Turkish Super Lig Streak

Henry Onyekuru was on target in his competitive debut for Turkish Super Lig outfit, Adana Demirspor at the weekend.

Onyekuru scored one of the goals as the Vincenzo Montella’s men secured a hard fought 3-2 win against Giresumpor at the Cotanak Stadium.

The 25-year-old was in action for 90 minutes and was fortunate to grab the winner for his side in the 82nd minute of the encounter.

The Winger, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Greek giants Olympiakos, expressed delight with the game’s outcome and his performance.

“1st Game , 1st Goal, 1st win! All thanks to God! Onwards and Upwards for the season!💙🤟🏽,” Onyekuru wrote on his Twitter handle.

The striker will be aiming to add to his tally when Adana Demirspor take on Sivasspor next in the Super Lig.

Henry Onyekuru previously won the Turkish League title during his spell with Galatasaray.