Onyekuru continues Early Blistering form at Galatasaray

It has been back to back Man of the match performances for Henry Onyekuru in his first set of games back with Galatasaray.

After an impressive debut for Gala, where his brace secured a 2-1 win over Gaziantep, Onyekuru was once again on hand to inspire Fatih Terim’s men to victory against League holders Basaksehir on Tuesday.

A powerful header from the Nigerian broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time.

He would also win a penalty late on as the hosts sealed a comfortable win at the Türk Telekom Stadyumu.

Onyekuru, who is on loan from AS Monaco, struggled to make an impact in the Ligue 1 and only managed 8 league appearances in two seasons.

He also failed to find the back of the net in his time at Les Monégasques, before a third loan spell to Turkey and Galatasaray was agreed in January.

With three goals in two games, Onyekuru is settling well and is joint fourth on Gala’s top scorer’s list – with the least number of games.