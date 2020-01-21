Onyekuru cleared to make Galatasaray debut

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has been cleared to make his second debut for Galatasaray following administrative and health issues.

Onyekuru, 22, rejoined the Lions this month from Monaco on a six month loan deal after failing to establish himself at the Principality club.

The forward, however, has missed Galatasaray’s Cup tie against Rizespor and Sunday’s league fixture against Denizlispor due to the club’s failure to secure a playing licence for him.

Last week, the club also announced the winger contracted malaria while in Nigeria and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment but has now received a clean bill of health according to BBC.

Onyekuru had a successful loan spell with Galatasaray last season, where he scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances.

The Nigeria International won the Turkish League and FA Cup titles with the club.

He will hope to feature for the champions when they host Rizespor in Thursday’s Turkish Cup second leg encounter.