Onyekuru celebrates Galatasaray’s three consecutive victories

Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru is delighted to help his team record their three straight win in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Lions completed a run of three consecutive victories following Sunday’s 1-0 hard-fought win over Yeni Malatyasporat the Turks Telekom Arena.

Onyekuru was afforded his first start against the lowly rated side and Adem Büyük’s strike on the stroke of halftime handed Fathi Terim’s men the maximum points on the day.

The Super Eagles star who featured for the entire duration of match,is elated at the victory and believes his teammates gave a good account of themselves.

“It was an important win for us, thanks to the team. We all gave our best. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It was a game we had to win.”

“We pushed till the last minute and we are happy with the win,” the Super Eagles forward told Galatasaray TV.

“I want to thank all my friends and everyone who didn’t give up till the last minute today.”

Ahead of their derby clash against Fenerbahce next Sunday, Onyekuru admits it is going to be a difficult encounter but says his team will edge it.

“Away at Fenerbache will be tough but we will be going for a win. We will prepare well and give our best to win again.”