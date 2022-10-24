Players Abroad Onyeka’s form dips as Aston Villa trounce Brentford By Adebanjo - October 24, 2022 0 58 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Aston Villa's Matty Cash competing with Frank Onyeka (right) during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford FC. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images) Brentford bore the full brunt of a reinvigorated Aston Villa, post-Steven Gerard and it was a mauling at Villa Park. Inside the first half, Villa were three goals up and the immediate response of Brentford Manager, Thomas Frank was a double substitution after the restart. The Bees gaffer pulled out Frank Onyeka and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, both of whom started the game. Onyeka has played consistently and over 45 minutes since the stunning performance against Brighton, but the Nigeria was out of sorts at the weekend. Villa would eventually go on to win 4-0 and leave the Bees in mid table as the inconsistencies in their form this season persist.