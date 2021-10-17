Onyeka showed good signs against Chelsea, Brentford Boss takes a dig at Chelsea

When Frank Onyeka told us his nickname was “The Tank”, we only had to see him in action again to approve of the Moniker.

Onyeka was named in Brentford’s starting XI against Chelsea on Saturday and though the Bees lost, it was a narrow escape for the European Champions who had their backs against the rope for the majority of the second half.

The Nigerian played just over an hour of football in the encounter, and made a bit of an impression.

2 tackles, 1 interception, 17 press and a blow to the head were his receipts in Brentford’s brave show in the London derby.

Speaking after the game Brentford boss, Thomas Frank Thomas praised his team describing how unlucky they were against a less impressive Chelsea.

“Chelsea what you expect of European champions, they had the ball a lot but didn’t create anything,” said Thomas.

“Second half we got more and more into it did a few changes and then completely dominated them in the end.

“All the game we had five or six big chances we kept Chelsea on five shots in the whole game that’s very really impressive. And there should only have been one winner of that game; that’s us.

“But, unfortunately we couldn’t score and they had a world class keeper today (Saturday).”