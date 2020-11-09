Onyeka Out, Abdullahi in! NFF Confirms Injury rules Midfielder out of Super Eagles AFCON Qualifiers

The NFF has confirmed that Omonia Nicosia defender Shehu Abdullahi has been drafted into the Super Eagles squad for the Friday’s game against Sierra Leone as replacement for Frank Onyeka.

Abdullahi who was on standby for the qualifying matches has now been handed a late call up after FC Midtjylland midfielder Onyeka pulled out of the squad.

Onyeka sustained an injury and won’t recover in time for the games against the Leone Stars in Benin and Freetown, according to the NFF.

The NFF confirmed in a tweet on Monday:

Shehu Abdullahi replaces injured Frank Onyeka for the AFCON 2022 qualifier against Sierra Leone #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong

Abdullahi will return to the squad after missing the friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia last month.

Super Eagles will resume camping in Benin today ahead of the first leg of 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone on Friday.