Onyedika’s Midtjylland crashes out of UEFA Champions League, drop to UEL

Raphael Onyedika got 80 minutes of action in the decisive second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match against PSV at the MCH Arena on Tuesday.

Onyedika was deployed in his natural midfield role on the night, in contrast to the more deeper role he played in the first leg where the Danish champions fell 3-0.

In the same vain as in the previous encounter, the Nigerian was up against another Nigerian prospect, Noni Madueke.

Madueke was one of three goalscorers at the Philips Stadion a week ago, but the 19 year-old was shut out on the occasion.

He was on for 64 minutes and it was his first blank sheet in three games following his brace against Ajax in the Super Cup and back to back goals in the UCL against Midtjylland and Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, PSV progressed to the final of the competition’s qualifying round, doing so with a 4-0 aggregate win. Midtjylland will drop to the Europa League group stage.