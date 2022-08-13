Onyedika’s FC Midtjylland on a free fall, Midfielder might seek Escape

Raphael Onyedika might be screaming “come get me”! with the horrendous form of FC Midtjylland in the opening weeks of the new season.
FC Midtjylland have won just one game in regular time of all nine matches played across all competitions this season.
In midweek, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, suffering a heavy bashing (7-2) at the hands of Benfica over two legs.
This season alone they have shipped in 20 goals in and have won just one of the five league games played.
Onyedika has played every game for the side this season, and while it helps boost his profile, with the likes of Serie A champions AC Milan looking in his direction, the results including Fridays’ must be baffling.
Running away with a 3-0 lead away at Horsens, FCM threw away the lead and not for the first time this season.
They also turned over two points by allowing the hosts fight their way back into the game.
Horsens reduced the 3-0 deficit in the 57th minute through Lubambo Musonda and were given a thoroughfare following red cards to Henrik Dalsgaard (67′) and Juninho (87′).
The hosts took the advantage by scoring two late goals, first a penalty in the 89th minute before Magnus Jensen’s stoppage time leveler.