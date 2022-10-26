Onyedika, Zaidu UCL battle ends unexpectedly

Raphael Onyedika suffered his first UEFA Champions League defeat with Club Brugge as the Belgian side were hammered 4-0 by FC Porto.
Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates have already qualified for the next round, but had pride to play for.
Porto stunned the Jan Breydel Stadion faithfuls, with Mehdi Taremi grabbing a brace while Evanilson and Stephen Eustaquio also added to the goals.
The Portuguese side also had Zaidu Sanusi start in the encounter, but the LB and his compatriot were both replaced before the final whistle.