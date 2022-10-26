Onyedika, Zaidu UCL battle ends unexpectedly

Onyedika Raphael during the UEFA Champions League group B stage match between Club Brugge and FC Porto. ( Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photo News via Getty Images)

Raphael Onyedika suffered his first UEFA Champions League defeat with Club Brugge as the Belgian side were hammered 4-0 by FC Porto.

Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates have already qualified for the next round, but had pride to play for.

 

 

Porto stunned the Jan Breydel Stadion faithfuls, with Mehdi Taremi grabbing a brace while Evanilson and Stephen Eustaquio also added to the goals.

 

The Portuguese side also had Zaidu Sanusi start in the encounter, but the LB and his compatriot were both replaced before the final whistle.

 

 

While Zaidu was replaced in the 77th minute, Onyedika left the pitch (80′), as a precaution, after he picked up a slight knock.

Victory on the night moved Porto within a point of Club Brugge, who remain top of group B.

