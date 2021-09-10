Onyedika in contention for Danish Superliga award

FC Midtjylland midfielder Raphael Onyedika. (Photo by Jan Christensen / FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

The Danish SuperLiga have announced that FC Midtjylland’s midfielder Raphael Onyedika has been nominated for the league’s Young Player of the Month for August 2021.

Onyedika who is in his second season at the club joined from FC Ebedei and was recruited through the Danish club’s U19s.

 

In a statement on the league’s official website, all the nominees were listed.

 

He has made only 7 league appearances (4 last month) this season and is in contention for the Young player’s award with Mohamed Daramy, Victor Kristiansen, Tobias Bech, Oliver Villadsen and Mathias Ross for the monthly gong.

 

The 20-year-old has broken into the starting line-up of the Wolves and has helped them to 9 points of 12 in the Danish league.

