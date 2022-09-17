Onyedika, Akpoguma makes Nigeria’s list for Algeria Friendly

Raphael Onyedika has been handed his first National team Call-up ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly match against Algeria later this Month.
Onyedika was named in the Super Eagles 25-man squad selected by head Coach Jose Peseiro and announced on Saturday.
The list also sees the return of Kevin Akpoguma, whose last appearance for the team was during the 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers.
Camp opens September 19, in Constantine, eight days before the game due to hold inside the 40,000 capacity, Stade Olympique in Oran.
Full List:
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo
Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika