Onyedika, Akpoguma makes Nigeria’s list for Algeria Friendly

By
Adebanjo
-
0
273
Club's Raphael Onyedika pictured in action during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Cercle Brugge, Friday 02 September 2022 in Brugge, on day 7 of the 2022-2023 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Raphael Onyedika has been handed his first National team Call-up ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly match against Algeria later this Month.

Onyedika was named in the Super Eagles 25-man squad selected by head Coach Jose Peseiro and announced on Saturday.

The list also sees the return of Kevin Akpoguma, whose last appearance for the team was during the 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers.

Camp opens September 19, in Constantine, eight days before the game due to hold inside the 40,000 capacity, Stade Olympique in Oran.

 

 

Full List:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

 

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun

 

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

 

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi.

