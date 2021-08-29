Onuachu’s Heir! Ugbo scores on Genk debut, match-winner in 1-0 victory against Anderlecht

Ike Ugbo may just as well have taken up the mantle from Paul Onuachu at KRC Genk after he marked his debut for the club with a match-winning goal against Anderlecht in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

Ugbo, who joined from Chelsea this summer for a €3.50 million from Chelsea came off the bench for Onuachu and scored.

The 22 year-old forward only needed five minutes to announce himself the De Smurfen fans; his strike from the edge of the box left the goalkeeper stranded.

Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers was named in the matchday squad but was an unused substitute.

FL reported last week that the young forward (Ugbo) is the long term replacement for Onuachu who is expected to leave the club this summer.