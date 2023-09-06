Onuachu set for Turkey Move

Paul Onuachu is nearing a permanent transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor from Southampton.
Onuachu, 29, who arrived at Southampton for £18 million from KRC Genk in the Jupiler Pro League in January, struggled to find his footing at St Mary’s.
During the last campaign, he failed to score in his 11 Premier League appearances before Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.
In the current season, Onuachu has yet to make an appearance for the Saints.
However, prior to his move to Southampton, he enjoyed a productive spell in the first half of the 2023/24 season, netting 16 goals in 19 games and amassing a total of 85 goals in 134 appearances during his four-year stay in Belgium.
Now, it appears that the Forward is poised to leave his troubled stint at Southampton behind and make a permanent switch to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig in the coming days.
According to DailyPost, the Nigerian International has agreed to a four-year contract with the Turkish Super Lig side.
However, negotiations are ongoing between Trabzonspor and Southampton to finalize the deal.
Paul Onuachu almost completed a deal with Ligue 1 outfit Metz on the deadline day, but that arrangement ultimately fell through.