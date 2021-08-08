Onuachu scores to inspire KRC Genk’s first win of the Season

A second half equalizer from Paul Onuachu inspired KRC Genk to a 2-1 come from behind victory against Kortrijk at the Guldensporen Stadion on Saturday.

Onuachu, who scored in the UEFA Champions League first-leg, third qualifying round match against Shakhtar Donetsk, followed up with his first goal of the league season.

The Nigerian Forward’s 56th minute leveller, after the host took an early first half lead, set Genk in motion to end their four-game rot without a win.

Indeed, within two of the allotted four minutes in additional time, Daniel Munoz snatched the winner; Genk’s first this season in all competitions.