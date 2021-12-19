Onuachu scores but suffers hamstring injury in League match against Antwerp

Paul Onuachu forward leaves the field with an injury during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Royal Antwerp FC. ( Photo by Peter De Voecht / Photonews via Getty Images)

Paul Onuachu scored his 12th league goal of the season, but could not help Genk pick up all three points in the Jupiler League clash against Antwerp on Sunday.

Onuachu followed up on his performance against Charleroi last week with another goal for the struggling Genk.
The Nigerian’s goal was cancelled out by Viktor Fischer late strike to help Antwerp pick a point.
He was replaced though and didn’t play for the entire duration, making way in the 70th minute for Ike Ugbo after picking up an injury.
According to a report on the Club’s website Onuachu pulled his hamstring, but the extent of the injury has not been confirmed.

 

Defeat for Pius Junior’s St. Truiden against KAA Gent

Junior Pius featured in the Jupiler League match for St. Truiden against Gent on Saturday, but it was a disappointing outcome for the Nigerian midfielder.

Pius was on for the entire duration of the game at the Ghelamco Arena however, KAA Gent ground out a 2-1 win.
Laurent Depoitre (27′) and Tarik Tissoudali (64′) bought scoring to fire the hosts ahead, but St. Truiden would get a consolation through Taichi Hara (85′).
The defeat leaves De Kanaries in 14th place on the league table.

