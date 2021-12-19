Onuachu scores but suffers hamstring injury in League match against Antwerp

Paul Onuachu scored his 12th league goal of the season, but could not help Genk pick up all three points in the Jupiler League clash against Antwerp on Sunday.
Onuachu followed up on his performance against Charleroi last week with another goal for the struggling Genk.
The Nigerian’s goal was cancelled out by Viktor Fischer late strike to help Antwerp pick a point.
He was replaced though and didn’t play for the entire duration, making way in the 70th minute for Ike Ugbo after picking up an injury.
According to a report on the Club’s website Onuachu pulled his hamstring, but the extent of the injury has not been confirmed.