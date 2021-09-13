Onuachu scores, but Genk are held at home by Union Saint-Gilloise

Paul Onuachu celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with Junya Ito, Kristian Thorstvedt and Mike Tresor during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Union SG at Cegeka Arena. (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Paul Onuachu took his tally for the season to 3 goals, he scored from the spot to give KRC Genk the lead against second placed Union SG, but the sides settled for a share of the spoils in the encounter.

Onuachu scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to fire the hosts ahead and the culprit, Jonas Bager was sent off.
However the visitors responded in stoppage time, Deniz Undav with the goal in the fifth minute of additional time.
Ike Ugbo was introduced late on for his second appearance for the club since joining from Chelsea.

 

 

 

Luzern 1-1 Grasshoppers: Substitute Momoh fires blank

Grasshoppers Forward Francis Momoh. Photo credit | Youtube (gcz)

Francis Momoh came off the bench for Grasshoppers as they fought from a goal down to secure a point in the Swiss Super league match against Luzern on Saturday.

Momoh was brought on as replacement for Nuno da Silva, in a like for like change, in the 73rd minute.
The teams were tied 1-1, Luzern took an early lead through Silvan Sidier (3′) before Christian Herc levelled for the visitors (51′).
In his second season at the club since joining from Heartland FC in the NPFL, the Forward is yet to register a goal in the league and has made three appearances in the current league campaign.

