Onuachu scores, but Genk are held at home by Union Saint-Gilloise

Paul Onuachu took his tally for the season to 3 goals, he scored from the spot to give KRC Genk the lead against second placed Union SG, but the sides settled for a share of the spoils in the encounter.
Onuachu scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to fire the hosts ahead and the culprit, Jonas Bager was sent off.
However the visitors responded in stoppage time, Deniz Undav with the goal in the fifth minute of additional time.
Ike Ugbo was introduced late on for his second appearance for the club since joining from Chelsea.