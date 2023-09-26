Players AbroadWorld Football Onuachu Scores Again, but Dele-Bashiru Reigns Supreme By Joseph Obisesan - September 26, 2023 0 78 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul Onuachu celebrates his goal during the Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Besiktas. Paul Onuachu continued his impressive form by scoring for Trabzonspor in their Turkish Super Lig match against Hatayaspor on Monday night. Onuachu had previously scored on his debut for the side in a 3-0 victory against Besiktas. In the Hatayaspor match, he contributed a goal, but Trabzonspor ultimately suffered a 3-2 defeat. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, another Nigerian, scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor.