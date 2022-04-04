National TeamsPlayers Abroad Onuachu returns with a bang! Scores hat trick in first game since Injury lay off By Editor - April 4, 2022 0 53 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul Onuachu celebrates after scoring in the Jupiler League match against KAS Eupen. Photo credit | IG (krcgenkofficial) Paul Onuachu return from an injury and scored a hat trick to inspire KRC Genk’s 5-0 win against KAS Eupen in Sunday’s Jupiler League match. Onuachu scored a first half brace, both from the penalty spot (11′, 45+3′) and opened up a two goal lead for the hosts. He completed his hat trick in the 79th minute after Junya Ito (46′) and Bryan Heynen (68′) also found the back of the net. Sunday’s goals took the Nigeria’s tally to 19 in the league alone this season, but he is third behind Royale Union’s Deniz Undav (25) and Antwerp’s Michael Frey (22) respectively. KRC Genk snapped a two-game losing streak that moves them into 8th spot in the standings and a shot a European qualification ticket. Meanwhile, Genk could be forced to eventually sell their Nigerian Forward, Paul Onuachu in the summer. Onuachu the subject from Europe’s top league and the 27 year-old will have a decision on his future as his contract runs out June 2024.