Onuachu rescues Genk and Continues incredible goal scoring form

Paul Onuachu rescued Genk from defeat with his equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in the Belgian First Division A play-off on Wednesday.

Anouar El Hadj put Anderlecht ahead at the Luminus Arena with his 33rd minute opener but Onuachu ensured the Blue-whites grabbed a point at home.

The towering Forward linked up with Junya Ito for the leveler in the 67th minute, for their third goal and third assist respectively in the playoff.

Onuachu, 26, has proven to be a key player in John van den Brom’s team so far as he took his tally to 34 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Genk are yet to lose a game in the play-offs and they sit second in the table with 35 points after 3 matches— four behind leaders Club Brugge.