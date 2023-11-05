Players AbroadWorld Football Onuachu Lifts Trabzonspor in Thrilling Win over Fenerbahce By Joseph Obisesan - November 5, 2023 0 101 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Trabzonspor striker, Paul Onuachu celebrates. Photo | IG (trabzonspor) Paul Onuachu played a crucial role as Trabzonspor secured an exhilarating victory over league leaders, Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor clashed with the Super Lig leaders at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Saturday, and it was Onuachu who set the pace with a goal in the 10th minute. The Nigerian striker used his height and positioning skills to head home a cross to give his team the lead. In the second half, Turkish forward Berat Ozdemir extended Trabzonspor’s lead, and Arsenal outcast Nicholas Pepe added a third goal just a minute later, putting Trabzonspor 3-0 ahead. Fenerbahce, however, mounted a comeback and earned a penalty in the 61st minute, which Dusan Tadic converted with a well-placed shot into the lower right corner of the net. Tadic once again displayed his prowess in the 90th minute, with a beautiful effort into the bottom left corner, narrowing the deficit. Enid Destan thought he had further extended Trabzonspor’s lead with a swift response, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review. With this impressive victory, Trabzonspor solidified their place in the top four of the Super Lig table with 19 points. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce dropped to second place, with Galatasaray seizing the top spot by just one point.