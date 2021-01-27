Onuachu in Contention with Lewandowski, Cristiano for European Golden Boot

A tap in from close range and a header inside a crowded penalty area, goals keep coming easy to Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu notched his 22nd league goal of the campaign as KRC Genk held on to pick maximum points in the 3-2 win against Waregem.

Genk snapped a winless run of four games in the league with Wednesday’s result and climbed to second on the Jupiler League table.

Their Nigerian Forward has been in fascinating form, his goals accounting for 55.1% of the entire team’s tally this campaign.

He moves to just four points behind Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo (40) for the most goals in Europe’s top division this season.

If the 26 year-old finished the season on the top of that pile and with Genk, he would become the first player in the Jupiler League since Erwin Vandenbergh (1979-80) to win the Golden Boot.

Genk go up against Mechelen on the Weekend in the next League fixture.