Players Abroad Onuachu Heading Back to Southampton By Joseph Obisesan - November 21, 2023 0 67 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul Onuachu celebrates his goal during the Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Besiktas. English Championship side Southampton has reportedly decided against selling Paul Onuachu. Onuachu is currently on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor and has performed well, scoring six goals in eight appearances. Despite the interest from Trabzonspor to secure the Forward’s permanent signature, Southampton are not keen on selling him. The English club sees Onuachu as a potential key player for their forward line, and there are plans for his return in 2024. Southampton are currently fourth on the English Championship table, making a return to the Premier League a possibility.