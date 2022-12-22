Players Abroad Onuachu fires blank, Paintsil delivers KRC Genk Cup Quarter-final ticket By Adebanjo - December 22, 2022 0 71 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul Onuachu chases down an opponent. Photo | Twitter (KRCGenkofficial) Paul Onuachu led the attack line in KRC Genk’s round of 16 Cup match against Anderlecht on Wednesday at the Cegeka Arena. Onuachu also played the entire duration of the game but failed to find the back of the net. Instead, KRC Genk faithfuls had their Ghanaian star, Joseph Paintsil, to thank for the victory. The Ghana winger found space on the side as he moved swiftly and cunningly evading defenders. Unmarked, he took a precise shot into the corner of the post to break the deadlock. His extra-time (90+5′) goal proved vital as it settled the contest and KRC Genk march on in their bid for a silverware this season.