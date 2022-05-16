Onuachu Falls down the Pecking order at Genk

Paul Onuachu was voted as Genk’s third best player this season, and presented a Bronze shoe award to recognize his contributions, all before the game against KAA Gent on Sunday.
Onuachu has scored 21 goals this season, but the Forward made less of an impact than he managed last term at the club.
That campaign, the Nigerian scored 33 goals to finish as the best finisher in Belgian and guide his team to a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.
In the current campaign, despite the team’s slow start, Genk entered the race for a Europa Conference League spot at the end of the regular season.
Unfortunately, a 2-0 defeat at the Cegeka Arena against KAA Gent ended next season’s European dreams for the Smurfs.
Goals from Tarik Tissoudali (28′) and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (72′) decided the game.
