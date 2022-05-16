Onuachu Falls down the Pecking order at Genk

Paul Onuachu receives his golden shoe before a soccer match between KRC Genk and KAA Gent. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Onuachu was voted as Genk’s third best player this season, and presented a Bronze shoe award to recognize his contributions, all before the game against KAA Gent on Sunday.

Onuachu has scored 21 goals this season, but the Forward made less of an impact than he managed last term at the club.
That campaign, the Nigerian scored 33 goals to finish as the best finisher in Belgian and guide his team to a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KRC Genk (@krcgenkofficial)

In the current campaign, despite the team’s slow start, Genk entered the race for a Europa Conference League spot at the end of the regular season.
Unfortunately, a 2-0 defeat at the Cegeka Arena against KAA Gent ended next season’s European dreams for the Smurfs.
Goals from Tarik Tissoudali (28′) and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (72′) decided the game.

 

 

Club Brugge spoils Alhassan’s Super Eagles call up

 

Alhassan Yusuf during the Jupiler Pro League match against Club Brugge. (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Alhassan Yusuf will return to Europe next season with Royal Antwerp despite the side’s defeat at the weekend against Club Brugge in the Jupiler League Championship playoffs.

Antwerp are guaranteed, at least, a spot at next year’s Europa Conference League, as they’ll likely finish bottom of the four-team playoff standings.
Last season the club featured in the Europa League, but failed to progress beyond the first round.
On Sunday, they hosted Club Brugge who are locked in the title race and for a UEFA Champions League ticket.
Antwerp stood very little chance and though they closed out the first half with Michael Frey’s goal (19′), they were breached just five minutes after the break.
Hans Vanaken’s penalty leveled the scoreline and the momentum swung fully in favor of the visitors.
With over an hour of football played, Club Brugge killed off the game in two minutes.
First, Jack Hendy scored in the 64th minute to put them ahead for the first time and two minutes later Sargis Adamyan took the game beyond redemption for the hosts.
Alhassan Yusuf had recently earned a debut call up to the Nigeria Men’s National team, and in his first game since the announcement, he was introduced off the bench (62′) for his 31st league appearance.
However, the Player’s celebration of the occasion was ruined on the night.
Royal Antwerp’s final game of the playoffs comes up on Sunday away against second placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

