Onuachu Explains His Super Eagles Goal Drought

Paul Onuachu says he’s confident about ending his goal drought in the national team very soon.

Onuachu has struggled to impress in the colors of the national team, despite scoring plenty of goals for his clubs.

Since scoring on his debut for the Super Eagles in 2019, the forward has failed to find the back of the net.

While speaking with brila.net from the Super Eagles camp, Onuachu attributed his drought in the Super Eagles is down to the complexities of playing international football.

“It’s football, because in your club side you play weekly, but for the national team it’s sometimes once, twice or three times in one month or five months,” the forward told footballlive.ng.

“It’s just what it is in the national team and I’m just hoping that the time will come and when I have the opportunity I’ll just put it in.”

“I haven’t really gotten the clear chance to score for the national team, the time will come and you know football when you start scoring then it keeps on going in; I’m doing that in my club, but of course it’ll be nice to do it for the national team when I have the chance.”

Onuachu, who is one of the hottest striker in Europe this season after scoring 27 goals for his club, also took his time to explain his style of play and why he has to adapt to the national team set up.

“Every team has its pattern of play; Sometimes as a player you adapt to the team and other times the team need to know the style of the player.”

“I think it depends on communication, if you’re a big striker they know they have to play the ball for you deep and if you’re a stationary Striker sometimes you make the cross and I just feel that’s how it is in football; sometimes you have the opportunity to score other times maybe not.”

“I’m not the type who’d run deep or run into space, I’m more of a box striker,” He concluded.