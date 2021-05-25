Onuachu Emerges Player of the Season in Belgium

By
Victor Ohkani
-
0
55

Paul Onuachu has been voted player of the year in the Belgian top division and also finished as top scorer of the season.

Onuachu netted 33 goals in 38 league games in season to help KRC Genk secure a UEFA Champions League playoff spot next season.

 

 

The 26 year-old’s goal contribution this season also saw him become the club’s record goal scorer in a campaign.

 

 

On Monday, the Nigeria International was given the award for the 2020-21 Jupiler League season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here