Onuachu Emerges Player of the Season in Belgium

Paul Onuachu has been voted player of the year in the Belgian top division and also finished as top scorer of the season.

Onuachu netted 33 goals in 38 league games in season to help KRC Genk secure a UEFA Champions League playoff spot next season.

| 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝘃𝗼𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗮𝗮𝗿 | Proficiat, Paul! 💙 Als club zijn we uiteraard bijzonder trots op deze uitverkiezing van Paul. Hij is nu al een legende van KRC Genk. 👏#krcgenk #mijnploeg pic.twitter.com/aTuu8f1qHQ — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) May 24, 2021

The 26 year-old’s goal contribution this season also saw him become the club’s record goal scorer in a campaign.

On Monday, the Nigeria International was given the award for the 2020-21 Jupiler League season.