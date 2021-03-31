Onuachu caps Super Eagles AFCON Qualifiers with side-footed Volley

Paul Onuachu scored again off the bench for Nigeria in the 3-0 trouncing of Lesotho in the final Group L, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Onuachu was a 76th minute substitute in Tuesday’s match and found the back of the net just seven minutes after coming on for Victor Osimhen.

The Forward scored in back to back games for the first time in his international career, following up on his match winning goal against Benin Republic just three days before.

Wrapping up the qualifying campaign, Nigeria secured a comfortable win over the team ranked 41 on the Continent.

Victor Osimhen opened scoring in the 23rd minute and assisted the team’s second, setting up Peter Etebo (50′).

Onuachu put a bow on it, picking up pass inside the box from Henry Onyekuru before side footing into the top right corner for the game’s third goal.

Gernot Rohr’s men finished as group winners with 14 points from four wins and two draws. The Super Eagles also scored 14 goals and conceded 7 in the process.

Nigeria will make its 18th appearance in the tournament; joint sixth with Algeria and behind Egypt (24), Ivory Coast (23), Ghana (22), Cameroon (19) and Tunisia (19).