Onuachu Bossing in Belgium! Grabs Brace in Genk’s 5-1 Win over Cercle Brugge

If Paul Onuachu doesn’t return to the Super Eagles banging in goals then perhaps there’s something wrong with either the player of the units around him in the National team.

How else does one explain that the Jupiler League’s top goalscorer – 14 goals 13 apps – has only managed a goal in 6 caps?

This weekend, the 26 year-old grabbed a brace, his third this season as he inspired KRC Genk to a 5-1 win away at Cercle Brugge.

Onuachu played only 77 minutes in his 13th league game, but it was enough to prove he was a proper Center Forward before making way for his Nigerian teammate, Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers’ fortune is a contrast from the towering striker’s. Both summer imports, the Belgian-born Forward has yet to hit his strides with just 4-goal contribution – 3 goals 1 assist – in 10 league games at his boyhood club.

For the former Heracles and joint top scorer in the Eredivisie league last season, the National team door might soon become hard to hold open as he continually struggles to find his best form.

Handed just 18 minutes in his debut for Nigeria last month against Tunisia in an international friendly, Dessers is in the race to convince many on two fronts.

The €3.20 million price might seem lightweight in the grand scheme but he knows he must justify it as is with a future national team call up.