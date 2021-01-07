Onuachu Bags first Hat-trick for Genk, takes tally to 18 goals

Paul Onuachu scored his first ever hat-trick in the Belgian League to help guide KRC Genk to a 4-1 win against KAS Eupen on Wednesday.

Onuachu, who had 15 league goals to his name heading into the match, struck once in the first half from open play and twice in the second half.

Both his second half goals were from the spot and Wednesday’s victory lifted Genk to second on the Jupiler Pro League table.

On the night, the Nigeria Forward registered 3 shots and 3 goals. He won three aerial balls, had two successful dribbles and scored 9.6 rating to pick up the man of the match away according to whoscored.com.

The 26 year-old, who now has 18 goals in as many games, tops the goal scorer’s chart in the League.