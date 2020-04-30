Onome Ebi Reveals 7th FIFA Women’s World Cup Ambition

Onome Ebi has reiterated her desire to continue playing at the Super Falcons, but admits it would be difficult for her to play at seventh FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ebi turns 37 in May and holds the record for most FIFA world Cup appearances (five) by any African player.

She is two world cup appearances short of the most appearances record set by Brazilian player Miraildes “Formiga” Maciel Mota.

Miraildes, 42, has played at every FIFA women’s world cup from 1995, and also featured at six record Olympic games with Brazil.

In a chat with footballlive, Ebi however ruled out herself on the possibility of matching the record set by the Paris Saint-German forward.

“I don’t think I will play to that stage, but by the grace of God, I will just keep on going, if I’m fit and still very active, I will keep playing, but it will get to when I have to stop, and I don’t think I can match that record,” She said.

Ebi has earned 91 caps for the national team and has featured at five FIFA women’s world cup tournament.

She was also a member of the Nigerian squad to the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 editions of the African Women’s Championship.