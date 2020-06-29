Only Enemies of Progress Want NPFL Season Cancelled – Balogun

3SC General Manager Rasheed Balogun has fingered relegation threatened NPFL clubs as architects of the proposition to have the league cancelled without relegation or promotion of teams from the topflight.

Balogun told footballlive that it will be out of order to have a decision which will only favour clubs clubs in the NPFL and deprive teams in the NNL what is due them.

He thereafter added that they will also be waiting for whatever decision will be waiting buy won’t allow their interest taken for granted.

“The clubs that are masterminding this plan, it is the combination of the clubs are faced with relegation in the NPFL.

“All the clubs that can end up getting relegated from the NPFL want the league to stop; no promotion, no relegation, So their teams will remain in the Premier league till next season,” the 3SC Chief said.